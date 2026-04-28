Corey Seager And Rangers Play Yankees On April 28

Seager is hitting for a .212 BA, .306 OBP and .423 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .729 and he has scored 19 runs. In 121 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Yankees.

Cam Schlittler (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his seventh start of the season. He has a 1.77 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.

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