Corey Seager And Rangers Play White Sox On Aug. 25

Seager is hitting for a .232 BA, .329 OBP and .426 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 40 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs) against the White Sox.

Anthony Kay (9-6 with a 4.03 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 127 1/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the White Sox, his 25th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.