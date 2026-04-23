Corey Seager And Rangers Square Off Against Pirates On April 23
Corey Seager and his Texas Rangers will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Globe Life Field, on Thursday, April 23 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Seager has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Seager is hitting for a .193 BA, .310 OBP and .410 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 16 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.
Bubba Chandler (1-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.15 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.