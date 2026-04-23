Corey Seager And Rangers Square Off Against Pirates On April 23

Seager is hitting for a .193 BA, .310 OBP and .410 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 16 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (1-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.15 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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