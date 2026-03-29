Corey Seager And Rangers Face Phillies On March 29
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will face the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Seager has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Seager had a .271 BA, .373 OBP and .487 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate last season. His OPS was .860 and he scored 61 runs. In 445 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 50 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Phillies.
Jesus Luzardo takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Phillies.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.