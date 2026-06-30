Corey Seager And Rangers Play Guardians On June 30

Seager is hitting for a .182 BA, .292 OBP and .374 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .667 and he has scored 28 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Tanner Bibee (2-8) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.78 ERA in 95 1/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

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