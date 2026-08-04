Corey Seager And Rangers Square Off Against Giants On Aug. 4

Seager is hitting for a .190 BA, .299 OBP and .375 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .674 and he has scored 29 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Giants.

Blade Tidwell will make his first start of the season for the Giants.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.