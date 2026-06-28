Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Blue Jays On June 28

Seager is hitting for a .185 BA, .290 OBP and .380 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 28 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Shane Bieber (0-0) pitches for the Blue Jays to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.