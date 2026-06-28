Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Blue Jays On June 28
Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:37 p.m. ET. Seager has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Seager is hitting for a .185 BA, .290 OBP and .380 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 12.1% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 28 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 25 runs. He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Shane Bieber (0-0) pitches for the Blue Jays to make his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.