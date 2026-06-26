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Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers • #5 SS

Corey Seager And Rangers Face Blue Jays On June 26

Corey Seager and his Texas Rangers will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Friday, June 26 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Seager has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Seager is hitting for a .183 BA, .287 OBP and .367 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 26 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin (2-3) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.73 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corey Seager

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