Corey Seager And Rangers Face Blue Jays On June 26

Seager is hitting for a .183 BA, .287 OBP and .367 SLG with a 25.8% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .654 and he has scored 26 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Blue Jays.

Patrick Corbin (2-3) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 4.73 ERA in 64 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

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