Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Blue Jays On June 25

Seager is hitting for a .186 BA, .284 OBP and .373 SLG with a 26.5% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .657 and he has scored 25 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 24 runs. He returns to action for the first time since June 11, when he went 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI against the Royals.

Kevin Gausman (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.04 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 89 strikeouts.

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