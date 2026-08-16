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Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers • #5 SS

Corey Seager And Rangers Face Athletics On Aug. 16

Corey Seager and his Texas Rangers will face the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Seager has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Seager is hitting for a .203 BA, .307 OBP and .390 SLG with a 25.2% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .696 and he has scored 36 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 30 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Jacob Lopez (5-4 with a 5.38 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corey Seager

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