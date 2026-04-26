Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Athletics On April 26

Seager is hitting for a .232 BA, .330 OBP and .463 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 19 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.74 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

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