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Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers • #5 SS

Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Athletics On April 26

Corey Seager and his Texas Rangers will take on the Athletics at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, April 26 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Seager has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Seager is hitting for a .232 BA, .330 OBP and .463 SLG with a 24.1% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .794 and he has scored 19 runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

J.T. Ginn gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 3.74 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corey Seager

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