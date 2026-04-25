Corey Seager And Rangers Square Off Against Athletics On April 25

Seager is hitting for a .220 BA, .324 OBP and .462 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .786 and he has scored 18 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Athletics.

Jeffrey Springs (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.34 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

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