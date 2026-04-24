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Corey Seager
Texas Rangers

Corey Seager

Texas Rangers • #5 SS

Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Athletics On April 24

Corey Seager and his Texas Rangers will square off against the Athletics at Globe Life Field, on Friday, April 24 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Seager has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Seager is hitting for a .207 BA, .317 OBP and .448 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 17 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Pirates.

Luis Severino gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.20 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corey Seager

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