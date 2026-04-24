Corey Seager And Rangers Take On Athletics On April 24

Seager is hitting for a .207 BA, .317 OBP and .448 SLG with a 26% strikeout rate and a 13.5% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 17 runs. In 104 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 16 runs. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Pirates.

Luis Severino gets the start for the Athletics, his sixth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.20 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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