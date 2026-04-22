Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play White Sox On April 22

Carroll is hitting for a .288 BA, .391 OBP and .575 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .966, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 87 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. Carroll has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Anthony Kay (1-0) out for his third start of the season.

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