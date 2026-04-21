Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against White Sox On April 21

Carroll is hitting for a .300 BA, .390 OBP and .600 SLG with a 25.6% strikeout rate and a 13.4% walk rate. His OPS is .990, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 15 runs. In 82 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 16 runs. Carroll has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Sean Burke (0-2) takes the mound for the White Sox in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.43 ERA in 20 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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