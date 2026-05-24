Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Rockies On May 24

Carroll is hitting for a .285 BA, .387 OBP and .547 SLG with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 13.7% walk rate. His OPS is .934, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 204 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. Carroll has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Jose Quintana makes the start for the Rockies, his ninth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

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