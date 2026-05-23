Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Rockies On May 23
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field, on Saturday, May 23 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Carroll has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Carroll is hitting for a .287 BA, .392 OBP and .551 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .943, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. Carroll has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4) against the Rockies.
Michael Lorenzen makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 7.03 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.