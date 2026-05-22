Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Rockies On May 22

Carroll is hitting for a .282 BA, .390 OBP and .552 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .942, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 195 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 26 runs. Carroll has recorded six steals on seven attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.02 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.

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