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Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks • #7 CF

Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Red Sox On Aug. 19

Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Carroll has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Carroll is hitting for a .246 BA, .345 OBP and .486 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 77 runs. In 533 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 57 runs. Carroll has recorded 17 steals on 20 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Payton Tolle (8-6) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.97 ERA and 128 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corbin Carroll

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