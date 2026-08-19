Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Take On Red Sox On Aug. 19

Carroll is hitting for a .246 BA, .345 OBP and .486 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 77 runs. In 533 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 57 runs. Carroll has recorded 17 steals on 20 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are sending Payton Tolle (8-6) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 2.97 ERA and 128 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.

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