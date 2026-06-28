Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Rays On June 28

Carroll is hitting for a .281 BA, .365 OBP and .539 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .904, which ranks 12th in MLB, and he has scored 48 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Rays.

Drew Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 2.62 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

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