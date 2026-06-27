Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Rays On June 27

Carroll is hitting for a .282 BA, .366 OBP and .543 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 10.8% walk rate. His OPS is .909, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 48 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a triple) against the Rays.

Cole Sulser (1-0) starts for the Rays, his second of the season.

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