Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Rays On June 26

Carroll is hitting for a .279 BA, .365 OBP and .537 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .901, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 48 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Cardinals.

Nick Martinez (6-2 with a 2.73 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his 16th of the season.

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