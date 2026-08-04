Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Padres On Aug. 4

Carroll is hitting for a .244 BA, .340 OBP and .473 SLG with a 23% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 67 runs. In 474 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 52 runs. Carroll has recorded 15 steals on 17 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 5) against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez (6-6 with a 4.45 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.