Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Padres On April 26

Carroll is hitting for a .289 BA, .400 OBP and .566 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .966, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 17 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. Carroll has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Padres.

Michael King (3-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.

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