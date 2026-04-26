Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Padres On April 26
Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks will face the San Diego Padres at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, on Sunday, April 26 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Carroll has +225 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Carroll is hitting for a .289 BA, .400 OBP and .566 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .966, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 17 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. Carroll has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 2) against the Padres.
Michael King (3-1 with a 2.28 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.