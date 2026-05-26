Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Giants On May 26

Carroll is hitting for a .304 BA, .399 OBP and .575 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .974, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 34 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 28 runs. Carroll has recorded six steals on seven attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent game against the Giants.

Tyler Mahle makes the start for the Giants, his 11th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 6.10 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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