Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Giants On June 29

Carroll is hitting for a .278 BA, .361 OBP and .532 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .892, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 48 runs. In 341 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

Tyler Mahle (1-7) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.49 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.

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