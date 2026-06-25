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Corbin Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks • #7 CF

Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Cardinals On June 25

Corbin Carroll and his Arizona Diamondbacks will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Thursday, June 25 at 7:45 p.m. ET. Carroll has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Carroll is hitting for a .279 BA, .365 OBP and .537 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .901, which ranks 13th in MLB, and he has scored 48 runs. In 329 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 3.35 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Corbin Carroll

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