Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Cardinals On June 24

Carroll is hitting for a .280 BA, .367 OBP and .543 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .910, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 47 runs. In 324 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.23 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.

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