Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Square Off Against Cardinals On June 23

Carroll is hitting for a .284 BA, .372 OBP and .550 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .922, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 47 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 4.63 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 70 2/3 innings pitched.

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