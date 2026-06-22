Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Play Cardinals On June 22

Carroll is hitting for a .281 BA, .370 OBP and .547 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .918, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 46 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Carroll has recorded nine steals on 10 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Andre Pallante (8-4) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 3.76 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 62 strikeouts.

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