Corbin Carroll And Diamondbacks Face Brewers On April 28

Carroll is hitting for a .287 BA, .400 OBP and .552 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .952, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 18 runs. In 105 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. Carroll has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Padres.

Chad Patrick gets the start for the Brewers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.35 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

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