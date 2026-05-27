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Connor Prielipp
Minnesota Twins

Connor Prielipp

Minnesota Twins • #61 SP

Connor Prielipp And Twins Play White Sox On May 27

Connor Prielipp will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Wednesday, May 27 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Prielipp has +130 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Prielipp is 1-2 with a 4.03 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw four innings against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Connor Prielipp

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