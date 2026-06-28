Connor Prielipp And Twins Square Off Against Rockies On June 28
Connor Prielipp will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Colorado Rockies at Target Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Prielipp has -106 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Prielipp is 2-5 with a 5.17 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, June 20 when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.
The Rockies are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.