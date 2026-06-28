FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Connor Prielipp
Minnesota Twins

Connor Prielipp

Minnesota Twins • #61 SP

Connor Prielipp And Twins Square Off Against Rockies On June 28

Connor Prielipp will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Colorado Rockies at Target Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Prielipp has -106 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Prielipp is 2-5 with a 5.17 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, June 20 when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Connor Prielipp

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Minnesota TwinsRecent Minnesota Twins Player News

View All Minnesota Twins Player News