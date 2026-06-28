Connor Prielipp And Twins Square Off Against Rockies On June 28

Prielipp is 2-5 with a 5.17 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Saturday, June 20 when he threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering three earned runs while allowing nine hits.

The Rockies are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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