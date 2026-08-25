Connor Norby And Rockies Take On Nationals On Aug. 25

Norby is hitting for a .217 BA, .322 OBP and .349 SLG with a 30.4% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 23 runs. In 273 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 19 runs. Norby has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Nationals.

Andrew Alvarez (2-5 with a 3.60 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 12th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.