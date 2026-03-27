Connor Norby And Marlins Play Rockies On March 27

Norby had a .251 BA, .300 OBP and .389 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .689 and he scored 42 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he hit eight home runs and drove in 34 runs. Norby recorded eight steals on 10 attempts.

Kyle Freeland makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.

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