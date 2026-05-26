Connor Norby And Marlins Face Blue Jays On May 26

Norby is hitting for a .221 BA, .328 OBP and .357 SLG with a 28.3% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .685 and he has scored 16 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. Norby has recorded six steals on eight attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 1) against the Mets.

Braydon Fisher (2-1) pitches for the Blue Jays to make his third start of the season.

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