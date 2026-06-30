Colton Cowser And Orioles Play White Sox On June 30

Cowser is hitting for a .232 BA, .322 OBP and .381 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored 27 runs. In 209 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 27 runs. Cowser has recorded four steals on six attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde (2-6 with a 4.34 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.