FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Colton Cowser
Baltimore Orioles

Colton Cowser

Baltimore Orioles • #17 LF

Colton Cowser And Orioles Face Nationals On June 28

Colton Cowser and the Baltimore Orioles will face the Washington Nationals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Cowser has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Cowser is hitting for a .227 BA, .313 OBP and .381 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 26 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Zack Littell (6-6) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 5.40 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colton Cowser

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Baltimore OriolesRecent Baltimore Orioles Player News

View All Baltimore Orioles Player News