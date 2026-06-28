Colton Cowser And Orioles Face Nationals On June 28

Cowser is hitting for a .227 BA, .313 OBP and .381 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and a 10.9% walk rate. His OPS is .694 and he has scored 26 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 27 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Zack Littell (6-6) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 5.40 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 75 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.