Colton Cowser And Orioles Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 29

Cowser is hitting for a .206 BA, .293 OBP and .314 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .607 and he has scored 14 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Adam Macko will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.

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