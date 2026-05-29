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Colton Cowser
Baltimore Orioles

Colton Cowser

Baltimore Orioles • #17 LF

Colton Cowser And Orioles Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 29

Colton Cowser and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Toronto Blue Jays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Friday, May 29 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Cowser has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Cowser is hitting for a .206 BA, .293 OBP and .314 SLG with a 32.5% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .607 and he has scored 14 runs. In 117 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 2) against the Blue Jays.

Adam Macko will make his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colton Cowser

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