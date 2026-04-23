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Colt Keith
Detroit Tigers

Colt Keith

Detroit Tigers • #33 3B

Colt Keith And Tigers Play Brewers On April 23

Colt Keith and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Comerica Park, on Thursday, April 23 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Keith has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Keith is hitting for a .324 BA, .351 OBP and .423 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 11 runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat (0-1) gets the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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