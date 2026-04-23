Colt Keith And Tigers Play Brewers On April 23

Keith is hitting for a .324 BA, .351 OBP and .423 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 11 runs. In 74 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Brewers.

Brandon Sproat (0-1) gets the start for the Brewers, his third of the season.

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