FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Twins On May 27

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will face the Minnesota Twins at Rate Field, on Wednesday, May 27 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .222 BA, .323 OBP and .469 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 24 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.03 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News