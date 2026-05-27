Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Twins On May 27

Montgomery is hitting for a .222 BA, .323 OBP and .469 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 24 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Twins.

Connor Prielipp gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.03 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.

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