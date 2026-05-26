Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Twins On May 26

Montgomery is hitting for a .217 BA, .321 OBP and .466 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 24 runs. In 218 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 2) against the Twins.

Joe Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.02 ERA and 61 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.

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