Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Twins On May 25

Montgomery is hitting for a .219 BA, .318 OBP and .471 SLG with a 29.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .788 and he has scored 24 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (10th in MLB) and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Giants.

The Twins will look to Zebby Matthews (1-1) in his third start of the season.

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