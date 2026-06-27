FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Royals On June 27

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will face the Kansas City Royals at Rate Field, on Saturday, June 27 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .221 BA, .316 OBP and .484 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 37 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (5-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Chicago White SoxRecent Chicago White Sox Player News

View All Chicago White Sox Player News