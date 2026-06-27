Colson Montgomery And White Sox Square Off Against Royals On June 27

Montgomery is hitting for a .221 BA, .316 OBP and .484 SLG with a 31.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .800 and he has scored 37 runs. In 320 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Michael Wacha (5-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.