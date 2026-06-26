Colson Montgomery And White Sox Take On Royals On June 26
Colson Montgomery and his Chicago White Sox will face the Kansas City Royals at Rate Field, on Friday, June 26 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +330 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Montgomery is hitting for a .219 BA, .313 OBP and .486 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 36 runs. In 316 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Stephen Kolek (4-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 10th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.