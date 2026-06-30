Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Orioles On June 30

Montgomery is hitting for a .221 BA, .312 OBP and .476 SLG with a 31.8% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 39 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 47 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Orioles.

Trey Gibson (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 5.64 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

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