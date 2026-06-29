Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Orioles On June 29

Montgomery is hitting for a .221 BA, .314 OBP and .478 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 38 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Shane Baz (4-8 with a 4.31 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season.

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