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Colson Montgomery
Chicago White Sox

Colson Montgomery

Chicago White Sox • #12 SS

Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Orioles On June 29

Colson Montgomery and the Chicago White Sox will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, June 29 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Montgomery has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Montgomery is hitting for a .221 BA, .314 OBP and .478 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 38 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 46 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Shane Baz (4-8 with a 4.31 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Colson Montgomery

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