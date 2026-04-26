Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Nationals On April 26

Montgomery is hitting for a .232 BA, .342 OBP and .505 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .848 and he has scored 12 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs (17th in MLB). He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Foster Griffin (3-0) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.37 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

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