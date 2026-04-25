Colson Montgomery And White Sox Face Nationals On April 25

Montgomery is hitting for a .239 BA, .340 OBP and .522 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 10 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs (15th in MLB). He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Nationals.

Jake Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

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