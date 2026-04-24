Colson Montgomery And White Sox Play Nationals On April 24

Montgomery is hitting for a .236 BA, .333 OBP and .528 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .861 and he has scored 10 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs (18th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

PJ Poulin (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.97 ERA in 12 2/3 innings pitched, with eight strikeouts.

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